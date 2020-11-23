Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Mon November 23 2020

CIE Tours Puts 2021 Vacations on Sale for Black Friday

Tour Operator CIE Tours International Patrick Clarke November 23, 2020

Cliffs of Moher
PHOTO: Cliffs of Moher. (photo via CIE Tours)

CIE Tours, the specialists in Ireland and Britain vacations, is discounting nearly all of its 2021 tours on sale for Black Friday.

From Friday, November 27 through December 4, travelers can take advantage of per person land prices from as low as $980 as well as savings of up to $2,958 per couple in addition to deposits starting at $99 per person.

Highlights of CIE Tours' Black Friday sale include a 20 percent discount and $99 deposit on the following vacations: Taste of Ireland, Best of Ireland South, Irish Classic and Irish Adventure taken as Standard Coach, Small Group Departure, Self-Drive and with Driver.

What's more, travelers can also receive a 15 percent discount and $99 deposit on Taste of Scotland & Ireland; a 10 percent discount and $99 deposit on all other guided tours and classic itineraries and a 10 percent discount on custom private driver vacations to Ireland, Britain and Iceland.

On top of the holiday season savings, travelers benefit from additional flexibility as they'll have the ability to modify dates, destination or itinerary up to 30 days prior to departure.

CIE Tours has also implemented enhanced health and safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19, working with the leading tourism authorities and local partners to ensure travelers are protected. "Many of our partner relationships go back decades and we only work with service providers that we are confident will consistently deliver on our high standards," said Chief Operations Officer Stephen Cotter.

Contact your travel advisor, visit CIETours.com or call 800-243-8687 for more information.

Patrick Clarke
