Contiki Is Offering 20% Savings on Its New Trips to Europe

Laurie Baratti November 08, 2021
Leading youth travel company Contiki has just announced some exciting new European trips and experiences for 2022, and it’s even offering up to 20-percent savings on select itineraries. To secure the 20 percent off on eligible Europe trips, guests must put down a full, no-risk $200 deposit for fully flexible bookings.
Contiki’s 2022 European tour offerings are expanding to include two new destinations: Tuscany and Romania. The company is also launching a new series of themed itineraries that focus on providing Active, Food, Vegan and Pride experiences.
Also for 2022, Contiki has added new European itineraries to its successful collection of Detour Trips—mini-adventures that take young travelers off the typical tourist trails, and instead provide authentic, immersive experiences hosted by area locals.
“Contiki’s trips to Europe in 2022 are about including more—more unique experiences, more local insights and unique accommodation,” said Adam Armstrong, CEO of Contiki. “We want to help young travelers make up for lost time, and the value offered on our trips can't be beaten. No matter their preference, Contiki’s trips allow guests to share unforgettable experiences with like-minded young travelers.”
In partnership with The TreadRight Foundation, a not-for-profit organization created by its parent company The Travel Corporation (TTC), Contiki also continues its commitment to sustainable travel by introducing new MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experiences. Each of these has been carefully selected using criteria endorsed by sustainable tourism experts who work with the company exclusively.
MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experiences are designed to help spread awareness about the issues facing the planet at large, local wildlife and the communities in which Contiki operates, all while empowering young travelers to get involved and make a difference.
All of Contiki’s 2022 trips will also be carbon neutral, following its five-point Climate Action Plan, which is focused first and foremost on reducing emissions. The company partnered with leading offset provider South Pole to reduce its carbon footprint and support the travel industry’s urgently necessary transition to a low-carbon future.
Below are several of Contiki’s new European trips and experiences available for 2022.
New Trip: Tuscan Escape (seven days)
New Detour Trip: Castles, Bikes and Hikes in Romania (four days)
New MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience: HerStory Walking Tour of Split (available on 2022 Croatia Island Sail and Croatia Island Sail Plus trips).
New Themed Trip: Active Alps (eight days)
New Themed Trip: Amsterdam Pride (four days)
For more information, visit contiki.com.
