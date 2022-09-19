Last updated: 02:31 PM ET, Mon September 19 2022

Contiki Offers First Itinerary to Georgia

Contiki, the carbon neutral tour operator for travelers eighteen to thirty-five, is offering its first-ever itinerary to the country of Georgia, available to book now for departure in June 2023.

The Best of Georgia itinerary is a 10-day adventure beginning in the country’s capital, Tbilisi, along with five different UNESCO World Heritage Sites and plenty of opportunities to learn about the country’s culture and soak in its natural wonders, like learning about its ancient winemaking techniques and hiking the Caucasus.

While Georgia only receives a fraction of the visitors that more popular destinations receive each year, it’s been rated as the “world’s most hospitable nation” for the friendliness of its people. Contiki travelers can experience this friendliness themselves when they take part in a meal hosted in a local’s home.

“We’re excited to be launching new products for next year,” says Natasha Lawrence, Commercial and Product Development Director at Contiki. “We’ve had Georgia in our sights for a while. As a destination, it’s clearly one of the rising stars on the global tourism scene – with unique history and heritage, and a nightlife scene that could rival Prague or Berlin. We found that more and more of our travelers were asking for it. So, we delivered it.”

“A crucial part of Contiki’s sustainability strategy – anchored to the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development – is to achieve a 20% increase in itineraries visiting developing regions by 2025. We know hidden gems like Georgia have so much to offer, and that tourism has a real power to support communities who live there. We can’t wait to showcase a truly fantastic holiday destination, hopefully to travelers from all over the world.”

