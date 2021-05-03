Earn 20 Percent Off With G Adventures’ Summer Sale
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021
G Adventures has launched its “Get Set For Summer Sale,” running now through June 30, 2021, with up to 20 percent savings on over 100 trips.
The trip styles include Classic, Active, 18toThirtysomethings and Marine styles, as well as some Mini-Adventures. Guests can also book the “My Own Room” category with this sale. The sale is valid for travel from now to October 31, 2021. G Adventures also features a Book With Confidence policy, which allows for flexibility in cancellations and rebookings.
Travelers can save big on trips around the world, like the Sailing Croatia eight-day sail from Split to Dubrovnik, which was once $1549 per person, but is now available at $1239 per person, or the Costa Rica - Ocean Waves and Sunsets eight-day 18toThirtysomethings trip that visits Costa Rica’s amazing beaches and volcanoes, which is usually priced at $649 per person, but is now $519 per person.
“We know that travelers are eager to get back out there and explore,” said Casandra Rotunno, consumer marketing specialist for G Adventures, “and now is the time to plan that summer trip. Some people are ready to dive right back in and book an international trip and some are taking it more slowly by dipping just a toe in and staying domestic. Whichever way you choose, we’ve got something for you in our “Get Set For Summer Sale.”
For more information, please visit G Adventures.
