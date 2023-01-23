Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Mon January 23 2023

Goway Secures Exclusive Spots for 2023 Cherry Blossom Season in Japan

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 23, 2023

Cherry blossoms, Kanazawa, Japan
PHOTO: Cherry blossoms inside Kenrokuen Garden in Kanazawa (Photo via Oren Rozen / Wikimedia Commons)

Goway Travel, which has fifty years’ experience offering trips around the world, is offering exclusive opportunities to visit Japan during its most glorious season: hanami season, or Japanese cherry blossom season.

Travelers can enjoy the tour operator’s Japan Cherry Blossom Odyssey tour, a 12-day small-group escorted tour that travels across the island country from Osaka to Tokyo, visiting Hiroshima, Kyoto and Kanazawa. Travelers will be able to view cherry blossoms in three signature experiences, such as on Mount Yoshino near Osaka, where over 30,000 cherry trees bloom in tandem.

The tour departs April 4 and is limited to only eight rooms; it’s available for booking now through February 10, 2023.

"I'm so excited about this trip and the opportunity it presents for a select number of globetrotters,” says Brittany Banks, Product Manager for Asia. “This year especially, it’s been almost impossible to find space during the cherry blossom season in Japan. However, Japan Cherry Blossom Odyssey presents a unique opportunity for travelers to enjoy one of the most beautiful seasons in the entire world. Seeing the cherry blossoms in Japan is something you’ll never forget, so I’m thrilled we’re able to help some lucky travelers cross this unforgettable experience off their bucket lists.”

