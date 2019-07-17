Trafalgar’s Announces New 2020 Latin America Itineraries
WHY IT RATES: The Colombia Rediscovered trip, which includes a visit with one of the country’s most reclusive tribes, is an example of how the brand continues to innovate. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Trafalgar is proud to announce the latest release of its 2020 Latin America itineraries, now featuring 13 itineraries across eight countries on three continents. As part of the launch, Trafalgar is thrilled to unveil a new trip to one of the world’s hottest emerging destinations, Colombia, containing a suite of exciting exclusive experiences to add to its portfolio of award-winning itineraries worldwide.
Trafalgar has made a name for itself through its innovative and immersive trips and experiences that let guests truly connect to the people and places in the destinations they visit.
Its latest Colombia Rediscovered trip is an example of how the brand continues to innovate with this immersive 13-day itinerary.
On this trip guests will visit the scenic Caribbean town of Santa Marta and the stunning Tayrona National Park to meet one of Colombia’s most influential families, the Davilas, champions of sustainable farming and the largest producer of organic crops in South America. Here, guests will join the family’s patriarch for a night of storytelling during a casual cocktail reception.
The next day, guests meet the rest of the family at their private beachfront villa inside the national park for a Be My Guest experience including a Trafalgar exclusive with Colombia’s leading anthropologist, Dr. Santiago Giraldo, flown in from Bogota especially for Trafalgar’s guests.
Guests will have a rare cultural encounter as they meet members of one of the local indigenous mountain tribes, an exchange only possible because Dr. Giraldo has been working with these tribes for many years, building a relationship of mutual trust and respect. These tribes rarely interact with outsiders, so Trafalgar guests get an unmatched look into Colombian indigenous life.
“Our experience and unmatchable connections in this part of the world have enabled us to craft this trip, packed with exclusive experiences for our guests,” said Christophe Ghaye, Trafalgar’s chief product development officer of the Americas.
“These unique experiences have been developed from the ground up with our local contacts to provide unprecedented access into the local life, history, culture and indigenous heritage of Colombia that cannot be matched elsewhere, by anyone,” Ghaye added.
This experience is not only enriching for the guests, it is rewarding for the local indigenous population. As part of the brand’s JoinTrafalgar sustainability initiative, this experience helps support the preservation of the traditions of these ancient tribes.
In addition, Trafalgar’s parent company’s not-for-profit foundation TreadRight is offering direct support to Dr. Giraldo’s work with the ProSierra Nevada Santa Marta Foundation.
Other highlights in store for the 2020 launch include a five-day trip extension to Ecuador in coordination with long-term partner and world-renowned charitable organization ME to WE, where guests work side-by-side with members of the local community on a sustainable development project.
In addition to holding a special place in their hearts long after their trip is over, it is in keeping with the brand’s continued commitment to making travel matter across every itinerary.
Trafalgar favorites including the brand’s three popular Peru itineraries as well as the 11-day Antarctica Peninsula Cruise–Land of Penguins and Icebergs trip are back for the 2020 season.
With trips in eight countries from Mexico to Antarctica, guests have access to unforgettable experiences like samba lessons in Rio, a market tour with a well-known local chef in Lima, cultural exchanges with the indigenous locals in the Andes and a breathtaking cruise along the icy shores of Antarctica.
With a century of expertise and service excellence coupled with their ‘AgentsFirst’ philosophy, Trafalgar has a 53 percent annual repeat past guests and a 4.6/5 independent satisfaction rating on Feefo.
