ALG Vacations Combines All Brand Benefit Programs Into One

Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) has just announced the consolidation of its individual brands’ vacation-package benefits programs into one robust, straightforward collection that’s even easier for advisors to pitch to their clients, called ‘ALG Vacations Exclusive Perks’.
Previously, each of ALGV’s brands—Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations and Travel Impressions—operated its own separate perks program, such as ‘Exceptional Values’, ‘Insider Circle Perks’, ‘Hotel Exclusive Benefits’ and ‘Partner Privileges’. Now, combining the best of ALGV brands’ offers, the all-encompassing ‘Exclusive Perks’ program will offer customers the same unique, complimentary extras, regardless of which brand they’re booking through.
Available offers will still vary depending upon which hotel brand, specific property and, in some cases, room category that clients are booking. What they will have in common, however, are that these benefits aren’t available when booked through other operators or travel providers, including hotel-direct and OTAs outside of the AGLV family; and, that the perks offered go above and beyond those that are frequently found within the industry.
“Unifying our offers as a single program creates greater transparency for our travel partners,” ALG Vacations Executive Vice President, Trade Brands, Jacki Marks said. “By putting them all together, we’re better able to leverage the strength of our collective brands to negotiate competitive advantages for our agents and shared consumers.”
The merging of its multiple benefits programs results in a single, well-curated portfolio of privileged Exclusive Perks.
These might include:
—Roundtrip private airport transfers for multiple passengers.
—Special complimentary excursions, such as a sunset sail or cenotes tour.
—Exclusive tasting sessions and private cocktail parties by invitation only.
—Preferred check-in and check-out in reserved areas, ideal for social distancing.
—Private airport lounge access, complete with complimentary snacks and beverages.
—Special programs, like the Kids Concierge package, which includes in-room amenities and events, cooking classes, face-painting, themed kits and more.
—High-floor room assignment for best views and property locations.
—Spa credits.
—Poolside VIP amenities, such as cabana and daybed rentals.
Participating hotel brands include such major players as:
—AMResorts, including Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, Now and Sunscape Hotels & Spa Resorts, plus Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts.
—AIC Hotels & Resorts, such as all all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO and Nobu concepts.
—Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, including their Palace line and Occidental hotels.
—Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts, such as Royalton, Royalton CHIC, Hideaway, Planet Hollywood and others.
—Globalia, which encompasses all BeLive Collection properties in Punta Cana.
—Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, from Grands to Selections.
—Karisma Hotels & Resorts brands.
—Brands across the La Coleccion portfolio, including Live Aqua, Fiesta Americana, Grand Fiesta and Explorean.
—Oasis Hotels & Resorts.
—RIU Hotels & Resorts, including Palace properties.
—TRS Hotels & Resorts by Palladium.
For more information, visit algvacations.com/exclusiveperks.
