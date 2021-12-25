Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat December 25 2021

Where Do Young People Want to Go in 2022?

Tour Operator Contiki Janeen Christoff December 25, 2021

Two women enjoying Greece on a Contiki trip. (photo via Contiki)

International travel is beginning to get underway again. More and more countries are opening their doors to vaccinated travelers and Millennials and Gen-Z are ready to hit the road.

Contiki, which caters to 18- to 35-year-old travelers has found that, after two years of a pandemic, its clientele is still charged up for trips to Europe, island life and a healthy dose of adventure.

Europe is once again top of mind for Contiki travelers. The most popular bookings are for Greek Island Hopping, European Discovery and European Magic. All of these trips feature multiple destinations, are between nine and 11 days long and have a lot of included experiences.

Other destinations popular with younger travelers at the moment are South Africa, Egypt, Thailand and Ireland. These trending destinations show how important it is for young people to book trips that feature a lot of adventure and the chance to have memorable experiences.

The average age of the Contiki traveler continues to be 27, and solo travelers continue to make up a large segment of Contiki bookings. Forty-nine percent of bookings for 2022 are single travelers.

As for departures, younger travelers are looking to trips in May and June of next year.

