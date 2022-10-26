ASTA Partners With Travel Industry Solutions To Offer Enhanced Legal Contracts and Tools
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has announced a strategic partnership with Travel Industry Solutions (TIS), the first and only warrantied legal contracts and waivers solution for travel advisors, in a move that will provide U.S.-based travel advisors and agency owners better access to best-in-class contracts and business operations solutions moving forward.
With the now enhanced ASTA Member Advantage Program, members have access to TIS's affordable and easy-to-implement legal agreements, such as terms and conditions, waivers and other important contracts to protect their business. ASTA members can also take advantage of TIS's innovative tools for building a profitable and sustainable agency, the organizations announced on Wednesday.
"This historic partnership will help ASTA members to readily and easily mitigate risk and shift focus back on providing their clients with the highest quality of service," Travel Industry Solutions CEO Sheila Folk said in a statement. "We not only provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date legal agreements in the industry, but we also have an entire suite of solutions and training that complement ASTA's vast knowledge base of best practices handbooks, procedures and guidelines."
"We are excited to add Travel Industry Solutions to our Member Advantage Program and look forward to showcasing their leading-edge tools with our members," added Peter Lobasso, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of ASTA. "Our shared mission to provide the travel industry with a standard of excellence in business practices and solutions that provide protections and increased profitability is what makes this partnership a win-win."
TIS and ASTA are celebrating the new alliance with a limited-time offer for advisors and agency owners who are not yet members of either organization. Travel professionals who sign up for a Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus package with TIS between November 1-15, 2022 will receive a $175 credit towards a one-year ASTA membership.
To capitalize, simply sign up online at travelindustrysolutions.com/ using the promo code GETASTA at checkout to receive an authorization code to use when signing up for a new ASTA membership.
Additionally, existing TIS and ASTA members will receive savings on new memberships. They can sign into their respective member account portal for offer details.
-
