Discover Puerto Rico to Host 2023 ASTA Global Convention
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Claudette Covey July 12, 2022
The American Society of Travel Advisors has joined forces with Discover Puerto to host the 2023 ASTA Global Convention (AGC) in San Juan at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and the Puerto Rico Convention Center, May 2-4, 2023.
Based on member feedback, ASTA moved the AGC dates from late August to early May.
Travel advisors who register for the 2022 AGC in San Francisco, August 24-26, 2022, by August 5 will be privy to $100 off the registration free for the AGC in Puerto Rico – and also receive early access to all sightseeing tours.
ACG 2023 will include also include pre- and post- educational tours that explore Puerto Rico.
“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Discover Puerto Rico for the 2023 ASTA Global Convention,” said ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby. “Puerto Rico has been a longstanding partner of ASTA. By hosting the Global Convention, Discover Puerto Rico is committing significant resources to support travel advisors who want to learn, or become certified, in selling Puerto Rico.”
Added Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean, “We are delighted to partner with ASTA to host their 2023 Global Convention. “Travel advisors are at the core of our industry, and these days, in which we are imagining and creating new paths to reignite and reshape travel, we want to be facilitators of the process and support our great partners.”
