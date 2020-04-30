Help Make Your Clients’ Vacation Dreams Come True
Travel Agent Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann April 30, 2020
The past month has everyone around the United States going a bit stir crazy. With safer at home orders continuing to get extended, people are becoming more and more restless.
Spring breaks this year were spent cooped up at home instead of on the beach; honeymoon and anniversary trips have been postponed, and your clients’ needs for a vacation to paradise have never been stronger.
Everyone has an image of what paradise looks like to them, a place where they go to escape from everyday life. For most people, it consists of white-sand beaches, palm trees, calm ocean water—all things that can be found during a stay at one of Sandals Resorts' Caribbean properties.
Travel advisors have the opportunity, now more than ever, to cure these vacation blues and help their clients take their minds off the current events in order to focus on their next paradisiacal getaway.
Planning a vacation can offer so much joy and optimism, and this is just what your clients need right now. Browsing the endless opportunities included with Sandals' Luxury Included stays makes it easy to find that happiness.
With a variety of unique room categories such as Love Nest Butler Suites, which include Over-the-Water Bungalows and Villas, 360° Rondovals and SkyPool Suites, couples may never want to leave the room.
From 5-Star Global Gourmet dining options to endless activities available at the properties, couples can fill their days with exceptional memories to last a lifetime.
Getting a vacation like this on the books gives your clients something to look forward to during their time spent at home. They’ll be dreaming about the clear-blue waters, delicious food and drinks, unmatched service and everything else that comes along with a vacation to paradise.
If your clients already have a vacation booked, urge them to postpone instead of canceling. This way, even if they can't take the trip now, they still have something to keep their spirits up.
Now is also the perfect time for travel advisors to expand their knowledge. Reach out to your Business Development Manager to assist with exploring new markets, honing in on a specific niche, connecting with previous clients or learning new ways to increase commission.
To contact your local Business Development Manager, visit www.taportal.sandals.com.
Help make your clients’ vacation dreams come true by building them a magical trip now in order to have an ultimate getaway to look forward to.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Travel Agent News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS