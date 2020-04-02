Sandals Resorts Sends Message to Travel Advisors, Agents
Travel Agent Sandals Resorts Donald Wood April 02, 2020
Travel agents and advisors continue to work hard for clients impacted by the coronavirus, and Sandals Resorts sent a heartfelt thank you to the men and women who are the backbone of the industry.
Sandals Resorts Chairman and Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart shared a message with agents and advisors about the ongoing viral outbreak and how both the Sandals and Beaches resorts brands will be there when business inevitably returns to normal.
The resorts have worked extensively with agents and advisors since 1981 and Stewart called them the backbone of Sandals’ success. He believes the travel industry is in this fight together and will come out on the other side stronger than ever.
To close the video, Stewart quotes the iconic Jamaican musician Bob Marley when he said, “Don't worry about a thing, cause every little thing gonna be all right.”
The company announced this week it would temporarily close its 15 Sandals and three Beaches properties due to travel restrictions, flight cancellations and the current global health crisis. The closures may last up until May.
When asked about the decision to shutter the Sandals and Beaches resorts and how the temporary closures will impact travelers, Stewart released a statement to the Jamaica Observer:
“Our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts, so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve. When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile.”
