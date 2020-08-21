Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Fri August 21 2020

How to Attend ALG Vacations' State of the Union Address

Apple Leisure Group
PHOTO: Apple Leisure Group. (photo via Apple Leisure Group)

Apple Leisure Group (ALG) Vacations will host a timely State of the Union on Tuesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. ET, providing participating travel advisors with key insights to help their business adapt to the new normal.

Qualified advisors can click here to register for free for the upcoming webinar.

The online event will include the ALG executive team breaking down some of the biggest lessons they've learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how they've responded to the crisis and what their plan is moving forward.

The open and honest discussion will feature updates from the heads of key departments including ALG's Contact Center, Groups, Sales and Accounting teams along with the latest information from ALG Vacations' newly named President Ray Snisky.

Moderator Jane Custer will also be joined by speaker Jim Tedesco, ALG Vacations' Vice President of Sales to bring travel advisors up to speed heading into the final third of 2020.

Click here to register for Tuesday's ALG Webinar and visit travelpulse.com/webinars to register for additional upcoming events and attend past webinars on-demand.

