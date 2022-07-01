Scenic Group Introduces Advance Commission Program

Last updated: 02:12 PM ET, Fri July 01 2022

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse. (Photo via Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours)

Scenic Group is now offering an Advance Commission Program, guaranteeing commissions for travel advisors only 21 days after their clients pay in full at least six months prior to departure on all bookings made now through the end of the year on any Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises ocean or river cruise.

Travel advisors must be registered with Scenic Group USA to receive their advanced commission. Clients who pay in full six months or more before their departure date will also receive pay-in-full savings from Emerald and Scenic.

“We are immensely grateful for the hard work and perseverance our travel partners have shown during two of the toughest years the travel industry has ever seen,” offered Ann Chamberlin, VP Sales, Scenic Group USA. “In an effort to thank them for their loyalty and reward their ongoing sales efforts as travel makes a comeback, we’ve launched this program to help ensure they will have money in their pockets faster.”

The Advance Commission Program is open to all U.S.-based travel advisors and is limited to bookings made in United States dollars only. In the case of a cancellation, clients will be refunded their entire trip and the travel advisor must give back the advanced commission to the Scenic Group.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
