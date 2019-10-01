Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten Holiday Special Offers Agents 13-Percent Commission
Travel Agent Sonesta Resorts, St. Maarten October 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Besides promising increased agent commission of thirteen percent on holiday-season bookings, Sonesta Resorts Sin Maarten has also released a line-up of festive events to help both families and adults celebrate their favorite time of year island-style. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
The all-inclusive Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten announces a bounty of festive amenities and season’s savings for holiday travelers with the ‘Unwrap Your Holiday Special’, and with it, a special increased commission of thirteen percent to travel agents who book this special offer for their clients during this jolly time of year.
In addition to a full line-up of merry-making themed events, magical feasts, sunny Santa visits and live musical cheer, guests will save up to 35-percent off stays at the all-inclusive, family-focused Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa or the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort when booking the ‘Unwrap Your Holiday Special’, valid now through November 30, 2019 for travel December 19 through January 4, 2020, with promo code: HOLIDAY.
Included in the rate are all the festivities at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa with the Magic Moment Series during the Twelve Days of Christmas, featuring Under the Tree, Santa’s Grotto and Meet-and-Greet with Santa for a fun-filled gift presentation for families. Santa’s Signature Series will bring on the fanfare exclusively for Sonesta Ocean Point guests with Sax on the Beach, On the Edge Pool Party and In the Mix at Sunset Lounge. To bring in the New Year, guests of both resorts will have a privileged view of the spectacular fireworks display on December 31, the largest in St. Maarten, setting off from a boat in Maho Bay.
March into Maho Village with the Holiday Carnival Series on December 25, 27, 29 and January 1, followed by free spectacular Vegas-style production shows at the region’s largest theatre inside Casino Royale at 8:30 pm. Located across from Sonesta Resorts, Casino Royale Theatre (ages 18 and over are permitted) will feature Planet Pop on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; Latin Fire on December 27 and Through the Night on December 29.
Clients can enjoy a newly appointed guest room or elegant suite starting at $225 per person, per night at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa and $335 per person, per night at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort with the ‘Unwrap Your Holiday Special’ and be treated to an unforgettable season’s celebration.
Guests will cheer the season in high spirits with an array of decadent holiday flavors from brunch to beach barbecue specials and five-course dinner menus listed below:
Tuesday, December 24:
— Palms Beach Special Dinner: Festive BBQ Beach Party Under the Stars
— 5-Course Christmas Eve Dinner Menu at The Point (reservations required)
— 5-Course Christmas Eve Dinner Menu at Azul (exclusive to Sonesta Ocean Point Resort guests)
Wednesday, December 25:
— Christmas Brunch at Azul (exclusive to Sonesta Ocean Point Resort guests)
— Christmas-Themed Dinner Buffet at Ocean Terrace
— Christmas Special 5-Course Dinner Menu at Palms Grill (reservations required)
— Five-Course Christmas Dinner Menu at Azul (exclusive to Sonesta Ocean Point Resort guests)
— Five-Course Christmas Dinner Menu at The Point (reservations required)
— Christmas Day Parade including marching drum band presentation highlighting a local cultural connection
Tuesday, December 31:
— Special Luxe Lobster and Prime New Year’s Eve Dinner & Bites at Azul Restaurant and Casa Blue (exclusive to Sonesta Ocean Point Resort guests, no reservations required)
— Palms Beach & Ocean Terrace Special New Year’s Eve Party BBQ Buffet
— House champagne toast by the glass will be included for New Year’s Eve. Other choices of champagne can be selected from the wine list and will be presold for December 31, starting on December 26, and include a branded flute as a keepsake
— Beach Party with live music and showteam performances will take place on the Waterfront Stage at Palms Beach, followed by fireworks
— Exclusive to Sonesta Ocean Point Resort guests, the Point Pool Deck will feature dedicated entertainment, champagne bar and viewing platform for fireworks
*The Point will be closed for dinner but the bar will be open and no private dinners at Candlelit Island Grill.
Wednesday, January 1:
— Happy New Year’s Day Brunch at Azul
— Happy New Year’s Day Brunch at Ocean Terrace
For more information, visit sonesta.com/stmaarten.
SOURCE: Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten press release.
