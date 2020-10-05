Eric Bowman | October 05, 2020 10:13 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Will the Travel Industry See Any Additional Relief?
“We keep waiting (waiting)…waiting on the world to change.”
The world has no doubt changed throughout 2020, and many of us just want things to go back to normal.
For things to improve though, we keep waiting on help.
Sadly, the ongoing pandemic has devasted industries all over the world.
However, few have been hit as hard as the travel industry. The restrictions on borders and travel have led cruise lines to airlines to hotels and tour operators, as well as travel agents and advisors, scraping to survive.
Hopefully, additional help is on the way though.
The first stimulus package wasn’t nearly enough, and unfortunately, it’s taking far too long for the second round of aid to come through.
Last week was a tease of hope, with the thought that another stimulus proposal would get approved by the government to help businesses and consumers.
But October 1st came and with it many layoffs in the aviation industry. Plus, the CDC extended its no sail order, pushing the cruise industry back even further. To power through, the cruise industry is focusing on its rise in 2021 bookings.
The Trump Administration proposed $20 billion for the airline industry, but nothing was made final, leading to more than 30,000 layoffs. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said aid was “imminent” and pleaded with airlines to stop layoffs.
Some have questioned if the airlines truly need a second round of aid.
Meanwhile, travel agencies are feeling left out.
Thankfully, 17 CEOs of major travel companies came together and joined the U.S. Travel Association calling on Congress to do their job and pass relief aid.
Only time will tell if something gets done. Alas, time is something many in the travel industry are running out of, as they wait on the world to come out of this pandemic.
Should airlines receive more aid? Will Congress finalize relief aid before the election? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Never be an askhole. pic.twitter.com/XYmKN8Gm66— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) October 4, 2020
