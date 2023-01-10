Adventures by Disney Announces 2024 River Cruise Itineraries
Adventures by Disney, Disney’s official family travel vacation packager, has unveiled its 2024 lineup of European river cruises along the Rhine, Danube and the Seine rivers onboard AmaWaterways, complete with a team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides.
The lineup features 22 different departures across the three rivers. Bookings open to the public on January 20, 2023, but are available to peruse today, including the first themed river cruise available by Adventures by Disney, the “Danube River Cruise: Magical Holidays,” which visits Germany, Austria and Hungary over the New Year.
Adventure Guides are exactly as they sound: guides that help families connect to the histories, cultures and stories of the places they visit. From exploring the Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna to taking a fun toboggan ride through the Black Forest in Germany or learning how to bake macarons in Strasbourg, France, the guides cater unique experiences for the entire family to enjoy.
AmaWaterways is also one of the only river cruise lines to offer a family friendly approach, with special activities planned onboard for “Junior Adventurers;" many other river cruise lines are for adults only. Families can unpack once and enjoy visiting multiple destinations without the hassle of changing accommodations or transiting between destinations.
