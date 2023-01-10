Last updated: 11:49 AM ET, Tue January 10 2023

Adventures by Disney Announces 2024 River Cruise Itineraries

Vacation Packages AmaWaterways Lacey Pfalz January 10, 2023

Adventures by Disney, AmaWaterways, family friendly river cruises
A family walks along the deck of an AmaWaterways river ship during an Adventures by Disney European river cruise. (photo via Adventures by Disney)

Adventures by Disney, Disney’s official family travel vacation packager, has unveiled its 2024 lineup of European river cruises along the Rhine, Danube and the Seine rivers onboard AmaWaterways, complete with a team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides.

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Ship, vessel, cruise, marina, Zodiac, Lindblad Expeditions, National Geographic Islander II

National Geographic Expeditions Announces 2024 Adventures

Collette, tour operators, Rift Valley Province, Kenya

Collette Highlights Small-Group Tours Shaking Up the...

Holland America Line, HAL, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, port, cruise, Rotterdam VII

Holland America Unveils 2024 Europe Itineraries

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Booking for 2025 Norfolk Sailings

ADVERTISING

The lineup features 22 different departures across the three rivers. Bookings open to the public on January 20, 2023, but are available to peruse today, including the first themed river cruise available by Adventures by Disney, the “Danube River Cruise: Magical Holidays,” which visits Germany, Austria and Hungary over the New Year.

Adventure Guides are exactly as they sound: guides that help families connect to the histories, cultures and stories of the places they visit. From exploring the Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna to taking a fun toboggan ride through the Black Forest in Germany or learning how to bake macarons in Strasbourg, France, the guides cater unique experiences for the entire family to enjoy.

AmaWaterways is also one of the only river cruise lines to offer a family friendly approach, with special activities planned onboard for “Junior Adventurers;" many other river cruise lines are for adults only. Families can unpack once and enjoy visiting multiple destinations without the hassle of changing accommodations or transiting between destinations.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Uber, driver, rideshare

JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up

KeyTours Vacations Launches New Maldives Packages and Offers Complimentary Travel Insurance

gallery icon Travel Inspiration From ALG Vacations

ALG Vacations Announces Thank You '22 Sale, End-of-Year Travel Advisor Giveaway

gallery icon ALG Vacations Makes Booking Easy for Travel Advisors

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS