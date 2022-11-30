Last updated: 01:45 PM ET, Wed November 30 2022

Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival Debuts Hangout Beach Vacation Packages

November 30, 2022

The Hangout Music Festival in full swing. (photo via Alive Coverage)

Hangout Music Festival, held in Gulf Shores, Alabama, is debuting a new way to enjoy the music festival with Hangout Beach Vacation packages for May 19-21, 2023.

The packages go on sale Friday, December 2. Fans can choose from a variety of price points and accommodations, from beachfront villas overlooking Gulf State Park to more affordable options. Most packages will include an on-site host and daily cleaning service.

Hangout Beach Vacation packages include a 4-night stay for two to six guests at a variety of accommodations, from the Hangout House private villa to Turquoise Place, Staybridge Suites, Hampton Inn and more. They also include shuttle passes to and from Hangout to their chosen accommodation, an on-site host and a range of ticket options. Ticket tiers include GA, VIP and Super VIP.

Turquoise Place, accommodations in Gulf Shores, Hangout Music Festival
Exterior of Turquoise Place, one of the accommodation options for Hangout Beach Vacations. (photo via Turquoise Place)

“Hangout Beach Vacations make it as easy as possible for the Hangout fans to have the best time of their life by bundling tickets, lodging and other amenities together in one purchase,” said Hangout Music Festival Producer Reeves Price. “We have exclusive vacations for everyone – whether you and your crew are super budget conscious or if you want to be ‘boujee on the beach’ with a high-end condo inside the festival grounds with a private chef and spa services. We want to provide fans with experiences that fit their needs and budget, take their festival weekend to the next level and make planning super easy.”

