Bowman’s Travel Brief: Changing Advisories
When the CDC announced that the federal mask mandate on planes would be extending into May, it also unveiled plans for updating its travel heath notice system.
Beginning today, April 18, the new system is designed to better help the public gauge risks in a certain location.
Shortly after the CDC made this announcement, the U.S. State Department announced it would change its advisory system as well. The State Department is cutting back on the “Do Not Travel” advisories as it relates to COVID-19.
“We believe the updated framework will help U.S. citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel,” a State Department spokesperson said.
These advisory system updates are great news in my eyes as it represents another step in the travel industry getting back to normal.
In speaking with a few travel advisors, some said they simply do not care about the CDC anymore because of how the organization has handled advisories over the last two years as well as the continued mask mandate.
Others were glad to hear about these updates, hoping that it will help lead to consumers feeling more comfortable booking travel.
These changes should result in fewer Level 4 do not travel notices from both the CDC and the U.S. State Department.
Level 4 will now be reserved for special circumstances from the CDC, and the State Department will no longer automatically correlate its advisory levels with the CDC.
Fewer “do not travel” advisories out there is a huge win for the travel industry’s recovery.
No matter what you think of the CDC or the U.S. State Department, their advisories still hold weight when it comes to how many consumers feel about traveling to a particular destination.
There are risks in traveling, and that is not something that was born from the pandemic. Travel advisories were here before it, and they’ll continue to remain in place once the coronavirus pandemic is long behind us.
And I certainly welcome the idea of these new updated travel health notice systems.
What about you? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
