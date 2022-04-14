Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Thu April 14 2022

Honolulu To Require Minimum 3-Month Stays for Vacation Rentals on Oahu

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti April 14, 2022

Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
Aerial view of Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. (photo via Art Wager/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Controversy over the impact of short-term vacation rentals in Hawaii persists, as the Aloha State continues to contend with post-pandemic overtourism and reassesses how out-of-area travelers affect the communities they’re visiting.

On Tuesday, the city of Honolulu’s City Council passed new legislation, which extends the required minimum duration for guest stays in short-term rentals on Oahu to three months, from the current period of 30 days.

ADVERTISING

The Council passed the measure in an eight-to-one vote, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Since Honolulu’s Mayor Rick Blangiardi introduced the request for these changes himself, it’s expected that he’ll readily sign off on the bill.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA townscape. (SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Every State’s Most Family-Friendly City

Travelers in security line at the airport

How Inflation Is Impacting US Travel Industry

Cancun beach coast at sunset.

The Most Popular US and International Summer Travel Destinations

Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

CDC Changing How It Updates Travel Health Notice System

With few exceptions, the new rules will also restrict the operation of short-term rentals to the island’s resort-zoned areas in Koolina, Kuilima, Makaha and parts of Waikiki. The only exceptions made might be for apartment-zoned areas close to resort areas, which may permit short-term guests to rent entire properties as Transient Vacation Rentals, or for B&Bs where someone resides on the property long-term, but may rent rooms to visitors on a short-term basis.

The measure will also increase registration fees for legal vacation rentals and prohibit on-street parking in communities zoned as rural, residential or apartment-use. Vehicle traffic and parking congestion has been one of the major issues impacting residents ever since Hawaii began welcoming back out-of-state travelers.

Locals remain divided over the value of allowing short-term rentals, according to the Associated Press.

"Short-term rentals are disruptive to the character and fabric of our residential neighborhoods," Thomas Cestare of the Lanikai Association opined in a written testimony.

"I just think that the vacationer that comes here that rents for 30 days is contributing to our community," said April Perreira Pluss, who has designated a portion of her Kailua home as a vacation rental. Pluss said she would never have purchased the property if she’d realized short-term rental legislation might change.

For more information on Honolulu, Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA townscape. (SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Every State’s Most Family-Friendly City

gallery icon The Best Places to See and Swim With Dolphins

Hong Kong Easing Several Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Jamaica Drops COVID-Testing, Mask Mandates for International Travelers

The Most Popular US and International Summer Travel Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS