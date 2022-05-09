Eric Bowman | May 09, 2022 9:03 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Epic Vacations on the Horizon
It’s going to be a grand summer.
People are ready to travel.
Billions of dollars will be spent this summer.
Luxury travel advisor Nick Pena told me on a recent TravelPulse Podcast episode how top clients of his were simply waiting to book until the federal mask mandate on planes ended.
And it was the same for several other advisors out there as well – their phones have been constantly going off with clients and potential new clients contacting them via phone, text, email, and social media messaging.
How many Americans are still holding out on travel until the testing requirement for re-entry is removed? This past week, more than 260 travel companies put further pressure on the White House to end the pre-departure testing rule.
I think the odds are good it will drop this by the summer, leading to even more travel bookings.
We know people are going to be spending more and traveling even longer. A vast number of travelers will be taking their vacations to the next level this year in some form or fashion.
From private jet flights to extravagant hotels to unique excursions, I look forward to hearing stories about and seeing highlights of some truly astonishing vacations in 2022 and beyond.
The travel industry's bounce-back continues to heat up.
Summer travel season will be the kick start of the major recovery so many have been waiting for – have you booked your plans yet?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
