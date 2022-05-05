Last updated: 12:03 AM ET, Thu May 05 2022

gallery icon Caribbean Travel: Latest Entry Requirements for Every Caribbean Island

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 05, 2022

1/35
The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands. (photo via cdwheatley/E+)

The Latest Travel Restrictions Throughout the Caribbean

The Caribbean remains a top target for travelers heading into the summer as the vast majority of the region's coveted islands have reopened to international visitors with limited restrictions in place. Still, requirements vary from destination to destination, with some countries and territories reopening their borders to travelers regardless of COVID-19 vaccination or testing status and others implementing more stringent protocols that require travelers to take extra steps ahead of their trip. Regardless of the island, a smooth visit comes down to knowing before you go. Here's a look at the latest entry requirements and restrictions for the Caribbean's top destinations right now. 

1/35

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS