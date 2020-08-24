Eric Bowman | August 24, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Interesting New Trends in Travel
The era of COVID-19 has not stopped people from traveling.
While there is definitely an increased pent up demand to get out and explore, and there are many choosing not to travel at all, the reality of today is that Americans are finding new ways to travel.
At the recent virtual Virtuoso travel week, advisors revealed some obvious trips as well as some unique ways their clients are booking and taking vacations.
The way most people have been traveling this summer is via the road trip, which is certainly not unique and should come as no surprise.
However, the new trend of multi-family travel was one that stuck out for me. Like-minded families are forming “travel pods” and vacationing together.
Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island ReopenDestination & Tourism
MSC Cruises Postpones Restart of Cruises on MSC MagnificaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
US Officials Cutting Down on Non-Essential Travel at Borders...Impacting Travel
Company Offering 'Ghost Ship Tour' of Vacant Cruise ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
In 2019, there was quite a surge in multi-generational travel. Grandparents traveling with their children and grandchildren, and even traveling with just their grandchildren at times.
With the concerns around the elderly catching the coronavirus, advisors are seeing younger families vacation with their friends instead. Perhaps they’re renting large villas and staying in one place together, or simply traveling to the same destination.
We do know that villa rentals are soaring, as noted in a recent feature from colleague Theresa Norton. Luxury villa rental company Villas of Distinction told Norton that U.S. bookings are up 40 percent this year.
By staying in larger accommodations such as a villa, travelers are avoiding other people they might come in contact with at a hotel. Staying away from crowds is key in the midst of a global pandemic.
Another interesting trend in travel is the rise of private air travel. Air Charter service reported a 75% increase in the early summer months.
The easiest way to be a socially distant traveler is by not being around other people, which is quite the challenge when flying commercial airlines, especially when some companies aren’t blocking middle seats anymore.
Flying private decreases the chances of catching any illness simply because you limit the number of people you interact with while on the move.
And we know that luxury travelers are the most likely to travel right now since they can afford the cost that is attached to private jets.
The contactless travel experience is becoming a new trend in the era of COVID-19, which has paved the way for private jets and secluded villas to become even more popular in the travel industry.
How are you traveling this summer? Or are you choosing to stay home for now and book for 2021? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The CDC has dropped its mandatory 14-day quarantine order for international travelers.
Hawaii has once again pushed back its tourism reopening date.
US Travel urges Congress to act now on COVID-19 relief.
These are the key COVID-19 protocols for top destinations in the Caribbean.
Villa rentals are on the rise.
Delta announced it would continue to block seats and limit passenger capacity into 2021, but the airline also added more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights for 2020 and 2021
These top hotels and resorts are offering deals on extended stays.
Here’s what it’s like traveling to Tahiti and Bora Bora right now.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS