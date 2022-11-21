Eric Bowman | November 21, 2022 8:49 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Jump on the Deals
Happy holidays, the travel deals are here!
And guess what?
Even more are on the way!
I love this time of year for a myriad of reasons. Family get-togethers, delicious meals, holiday magic, the list goes on.
When it comes to the travel industry though, I love that the holiday season is filled with passengers moving about, the dreams of future trips on the horizon, and the deals that come from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday, Wave Season and any other holiday-associated offerings.
This year, the deals seem to be dropping even earlier.
Wave Season typically begins in January, but some cruise lines have already released deals, like Windstar Cruises did last week, unveiling it at the same time as their Black Friday sale.
You can look to our roundups on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here for the cruise industry, tour operators, US hotels, and hotels around the world.
It’s a great time for travel.
Are you taking advantage of any travel deals this holiday season?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Travelers’ COVID Fears Drastically Diminish, While Other Worries Intensify
Royal Caribbean and PortMiami Sign New 50-Year Deal
Travel Experts Optimistic Despite Data-Driven Warning Signs
Disney Cruise Line Acquires New Ship, Plans to Visit New Markets
Expedia Group's 2023 Travel Trends Highlight The 'No-Normal'
Expect Cruise Ships To Be Crowded Again Next Year
Mexico Pushes US to Revise Travel Advisories
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS