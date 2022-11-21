Last updated: 08:53 AM ET, Mon November 21 2022

Eric Bowman | November 21, 2022 8:49 AM ET

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Jump on the Deals

Family at the airport.
Family at the airport. (photo via NicoElNino / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Happy holidays, the travel deals are here!

And guess what?

Even more are on the way!

I love this time of year for a myriad of reasons. Family get-togethers, delicious meals, holiday magic, the list goes on.

When it comes to the travel industry though, I love that the holiday season is filled with passengers moving about, the dreams of future trips on the horizon, and the deals that come from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday, Wave Season and any other holiday-associated offerings.

Deals Alert!
This year, the deals seem to be dropping even earlier.

Wave Season typically begins in January, but some cruise lines have already released deals, like Windstar Cruises did last week, unveiling it at the same time as their Black Friday sale.

You can look to our roundups on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here for the cruise industry, tour operators, US hotels, and hotels around the world.

It’s a great time for travel.

Are you taking advantage of any travel deals this holiday season?

For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.

