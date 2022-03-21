Eric Bowman | March 21, 2022 10:21 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Make Those Summer Travel Plans Now
Don’t think, just do it.
Start that planning process.
Book that trip.
Whether it’s the road or the air, get the wheels in motion.
New data from Arrivalist shows U.S. road trips are outpacing pre-pandemic counts. Airline CEOs say travel demand soars despite higher airfare. The TSA just set another pandemic era record for most passengers screened in a day.
And it’s only the spring break season. Imagine how busy things will be this summer.
The cost is only going to continue to rise, as Delta CEO pointed out how the cost of oil will impact ticket prices.
Airlines are putting some of that extra fuel cost over to their customers. With such pent-up demand for travel though, people continue to book.
Sure, some will alter their plans and opt to drive instead of fly, but I don’t see the travel numbers dropping.
We are approaching the end of this pandemic. Think back to this time a year ago. We thought the end of the pandemic was near so more and more people began to travel. That changed slightly due to the Delta variant surge, but at this point, people aren't letting the idea of a potential new variant stop them from traveling or making future plans to travel.
Plus, more and more destinations are dropping COVID travel restrictions.
It’s going to be a busy summer travel period. It may not exceed or reach the levels of 2019 but waiting to book last-minute could really cost you.
What are your summer travel plans?
