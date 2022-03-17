Canada Dropping Testing Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers
March 17, 2022
The Canadian government announced that fully vaccinated travelers would no longer need to provide a negative coronavirus test before entering the country, starting on April 1.
Officials said fully vaccinated travelers may still need to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if selected for mandatory random testing, but those chosen will not be required to quarantine while awaiting test results.
Tourists arriving in Canada before April 1 must still have a valid pre-entry test.
“Adjustments to Canada's border measures are made possible by a number of factors, including Canada's high vaccination rate, the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect infection, decreasing hospitalizations and growing domestic availability of treatments for COVID-19,” Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said.
“As vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders-and when to adjust those measures-to keep the people in Canada safe,” Duclos continued.
For partially or unvaccinated travelers five years of age or older, they must still present an accepted type of pre-entry COVID-19 test, including antigen tests taken no more than one day before departure, molecular tests taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or proof of recovery.
Travelers who arrive without completing their ArriveCAN submission may have to test upon arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
