Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From March
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 30, 2022
Air Travel News Stories From March
There’s an old weather-related saying that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. It could also be applied to just about anything else and, in the case of the aviation industry, one can only hope that’s the way the month ends.
Less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden began the month of March by opening his State of the Union address with a dramatic announcement – the United States was joining 36 other allies in closing its airspace to Russian commercial and cargo planes.
It certainly had a ripple effect across the world.
Russia, of course, reciprocated. The world’s biggest country by landmass banned planes from using its airspace, and that forced airlines who normally flew over Russia to Asia to get creative with flight routes – or drop them altogether.
Here’s a look at airline headlines from the month of March 2022.
