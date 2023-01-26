2023 Travel Guide to Mexico
The Best of Mexico
Mexico weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most countries and continues to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2023. In addition to being easily accessed from the U.S., Canada, Latin and South America and even Europe, Mexico offers travelers a wide variety of unique experiences, from quintessential worry-free beach getaways in areas like Cancun and the Riviera Maya to world-class golf, whale watching and rejuvenating spa treatments in places like Los Cabos. Visitors will also want to explore Mexico's vibrant capital city in Mexico City and make some new friends in the LGBTQ-friendly Puerto Vallarta.
There's much to explore here but it helps to have some background. Let this be your helpful guide as you plan your 2023 Mexican vacation.
