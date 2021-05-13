What You Need To Know About Traveling To the Dominican Republic This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 13, 2021
Things To Know Before You Go
The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular destinations for summer travel in 2021 and is one of the few countries allowing foreign visitors to enter without proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination against the coronavirus. The Caribbean country was among the first to reopen to international travel last year, giving the long-awaited green light for travelers to experience its beautiful beaches, fascinating culture and exceptional all-inclusive resorts catering to guests of all types. Before you visit this tropical favorite this summer, here are some important things to know.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS