The Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the World's Most Visited Countries
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 10, 2022
Current COVID-19 Travel Requirements for the World's Most Visited Countries
International travel is making a major comeback more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and while entry restrictions continue to vary based on the destination, the vast majority of the world's most popular places have reopened to tourists from overseas heading into summer 2022. Whether dreaming of a bucket list trip to Europe or planning a tropical getaway to the sun-kissed Caribbean travelers have options right now. But getting to the world's favorite vacation destinations starts with knowing the requirements for entry. Considering overall international visitor numbers from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, here's a look at the latest COVID-related entry restrictions for the world's 10 most visited countries.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
The All-New Sandals Royal Curaçao Opening in Time for Summer
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS