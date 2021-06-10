Top Destinations That Received Eased Travel Recommendations by the CDC
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 10, 2021
Relaxed Recommendations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories around the world, lowering some of the world's top destinations to the Level 3 tier for COVID-19 risk. While the agency encourages travelers to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before traveling internationally, it's no longer advising against non-essential travel to these sought-after places.
