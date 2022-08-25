Last updated: 01:09 AM ET, Thu August 25 2022

The Best Theme Park in Each State

Scott Hartbeck August 25, 2022

Theme park, Oaks park, Scrambled, Oregon
Kids enjoying a ride on the The Scrambler at Oaks Park. (Photo via Oaks Park)

America's Best Theme Parks

The best theme parks have a way of taking you away to a fantastical world far away: a place where the fun never ends and the laws of physics seemingly don't apply. Themed lands, state-of-the-art speed rides, waterparks and associations with some of our favorite entertainment franchises make going to a great theme park feel like escaping reality for the day and the following list brings together some of the best theme parks and waterparks in the USA. From world-famous names like Walt Disney World to small family-owned parks on the boardwalk, this collection of great theme parks in each state is full of great places to feel like a kid all over again. Click on the slideshow to see who made the cut in your state or to find some inspiration for your next trip.  

