Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Thu May 06 2021

gallery icon 11 Ways To Stay Safe While Traveling This Summer

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke May 06, 2021

1/12
Traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTO: Traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. (photo via andresr/E+)

Safety First

Research shows that confidence is growing and Americans are ready to travel again this summer. However, summer vacations will look slightly different in the time of COVID-19. Fortunately, there are many ways to protect yourself and others and travel safely and responsibly this summer. Here's some notable expert advice to consider before you leave home.

1/12

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS