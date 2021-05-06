11 Ways To Stay Safe While Traveling This Summer
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke May 06, 2021
Safety First
Research shows that confidence is growing and Americans are ready to travel again this summer. However, summer vacations will look slightly different in the time of COVID-19. Fortunately, there are many ways to protect yourself and others and travel safely and responsibly this summer. Here's some notable expert advice to consider before you leave home.
Sponsored Content
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS