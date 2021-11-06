Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Sat November 06 2021

gallery icon 17 Amazing Vacation Ideas for Families With Teens

Features & Advice Holly Johnson November 06, 2021

1/18
Baha Bay Waterpark at Baha Mar
Baha Bay Waterpark at Baha Mar. (photo courtesy of Baha Mar)

Where Teens Will Have Fun

Planning a vacation with teens can be a lot of fun, but you do have to put some extra thought into your destination and activities. After all, teenagers tend to be a lot more adventurous than little ones, and they definitely require their own space and privacy. 

Fortunately, some vacation ideas are practically made for families with teenagers — or they're set up in a way that makes traveling with teens more convenient or affordable. If you're planning a trip with older kids and looking for some fresh options, it can pay to keep the following destinations and trip ideas in mind.

1/18

For more Features & Advice News

More by Holly Johnson

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS