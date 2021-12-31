10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in December
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 31, 2021
The Latest Advisories
The U.S. State Department once again issued dozens of updated travel advisories in December. As has been the case for nearly two years, the vast majority were related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the emergence of the new Omicron variant only added to the department's many considerations for warning Americans about the potential risks that await them when traveling overseas. Here's a look at the 10 most significant travel advisories published over the past month.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS