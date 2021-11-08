Alaska Airlines’ New Partnership Highlights Volunteer Experiences in Hawaii
Alaska Airlines announced it is working with travel2change to connect guests with fun and enriching activities aimed at creating a positive benefit for communities across the Hawaiian Islands.
Along with the airline, the Hawaii-based social and environmental impact organization will make it easier for travelers to find and participate in authentic educational and cultural experiences during their visit.
To celebrate the launch, Alaska employees joined volunteers from travel2change to help restore agricultural lands at Kakoo Oiwi. The project was part of the carrier’s annual community service mission known as the Week of LIFT, a focused effort to give back through volunteering in several cities across the airline’s network.
“We deeply appreciate the Hawaiian cultural value of malama, which means to nurture and care for,” Alaska vice president Diana Birkett Rakow said. “Care is at the core of who we are at Alaska, and that means care for our guests, employees, communities and the planet.”
“We're honored to be part of the Hawaii community, and as Hawaii welcomes visitors back to the Islands, we're excited to work with travel2change to inspire our guests to be mindful travelers and to help keep Hawaii strong and beautiful for future generations,” Birkett Rakow continued.
In September, Alaska supported a joint effort by travel2change, the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) to help Hawaii non-profit organizations build capacity to host volunteer experiences on travel2change.org.
Since 2011, travel2change has curated activities to connect mindful travelers with communities, including caring for native ecosystems, working fishponds and farms and engaging each destination on a deeper level.
