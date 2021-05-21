Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Fri May 21 2021

American Airlines Launching New Five Star Essentials Service

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood May 21, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced the launch of its new Five Star Essentials service, designed to simplify the airport experience.

Travelers will soon be able to fly with American in any cabin and book the Five Star Essentials service for domestic departures and connections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Miami International Airport.

American passengers purchasing Five Star Essentials will be greeted at Priority Check-in and provided assistance checking in for flights, selecting seats and checking baggage; accompanied through the Priority security lane; and escorted through the airport and to their gate.

“Five Star Essentials is another way to help ease the journey for busy families or anyone who simply needs an extra set of hands to navigate through the airport,” American Managing Director Clarissa Sebastian said. “We know the airport can sometimes be time-consuming or nerve-racking, especially if you haven’t traveled in a while or are traveling during the holiday.”

The Five Star Essentials service starts at $149 and includes up to two adults and three children or pets for travel beginning May 24. Reservations can be made 72 hours in before a flight and AAdvantage members can use miles to book.

On Thursday, American announced it had partnered with identity assurance solutions provider Daon to integrate its mobile app ‘VeriFLY’ into global operations. The new digital health passport works in real-time, enabling users to produce their COVID-related credentials (e.g., vaccination records, test results, health questionnaires) before setting foot inside an airport.

