Delta Air Lines Reveals Revised JFK Airport Expansion Plan
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 26, 2021
Delta Air Lines revealed new details about a plan to consolidate operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
The carrier teamed with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) to announce a revised $1.5-billion project to expand Terminal 4, including new gates and other elements designed to improve the passenger experience.
Delta officials said additional enhancements are planned for future phases.
“Delta continues to invest more in airport infrastructure today than at any other time in our history, and we’ve been working hard even throughout the pandemic to pull the future forward on transformational projects that will deliver truly superior experiences for our customers,” Delta vice president Stephanie Baldwin said.
“We’re looking forward to working with our partners at JFKIAT and the Port Authority to build on our strong history of investment at JFK Terminal 4 that will cement its status as a world-class global gateway,” Baldwin continued.
The airline’s dedication to serving the New York City area has resulted in a 65 percent increase in service over the last 10 years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta operated more than 240 peak daily departures from JFK to nearly 100 destinations in more than 30 countries.
Last week, the carrier revealed it would become the first to resume service between New York City and Greece, starting on May 28. Delta will offer nonstop daily flights between Athens International Airport and JFK.
