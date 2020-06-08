Delta Air Lines Suspending Operations in 11 Markets
Due to reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Delta Air Lines announced the suspension of operations in 11 markets in the United States beginning July 8.
As part of a deal reached with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Delta will suspend operations to around five percent of the domestic airports the airline serves.
The Department of Transportation permitted the carrier to alter its operations where it is “reasonable and practicable,” and all impacted airports will continue to receive service from at least one other airline.
“As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta continues to face an unprecedented impact to our business, and suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low,” Delta Senior Vice President Sandy Gordon said. “We will move quickly to work with affected customers, whose patience we sincerely appreciate as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”
Impacted customers will be re-accommodated by Delta and affected employees will be provided pay protection options through September 30. The airline revealed an 85 percent reduction in its second-quarter schedule, including cuts of 80 percent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 percent internationally.
Delta has extended waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through September 30, 2022, to customers with canceled travel through September. The carrier will suspend operations to the following airports:
Aspen, CO (ASE)
Bangor, ME (BGR)
Erie, PA (ERI)
Flint, MI (FNT)
Fort Smith, AR (FSM)
Lincoln, NE (LNK)
New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)
Peoria, IL (PIA)
Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)
Williston, ND (XWA)
Delta also announced the indefinite suspension of service to Ottawa International Airport, effective June 21.
