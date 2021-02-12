Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Fri February 12 2021

Delta Expands Service To Latin America With New Routes

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti February 12, 2021

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Starting today, Delta Air Lines is resuming passenger flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The service will operate four times weekly aboard a Boeing 767-400 aircraft, which features new Delta One and Delta Premium Select classes.

Delta provides ready and convenient access to Delta Sky Clubs and partner lounges in JFK’s Terminal 4, where flights to GRU will depart, and in Terminal 3 in Sao Paulo. The new route also complements daily service to Sao Paulo already operating out of its Atlanta hub, creating more connection opportunities through two of the carrier’s major U.S. hubs.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Celebrates 21st Anniversary With New Flights To Florida

plane, allegiant, flight

Allegiant Adds 34 New Routes, Plus Nine More for Sturgis Rally...

Miami, International, Airport

American Airlines to Expand Hub in Miami

A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

Southwest Airlines Adds New Routes

"The return of Delta’s service between New York and Sao Paulo reconnects these two great cities and provides customers with a safer travel experience and superior comfort on this important route," said Luciano Macagno, Managing Director of Latin America, the Caribbean and South Florida at Delta.

“Delta’s flights between these two important markets also serve to further connect the U.S. with more of Latin America and the Caribbean. With flights from the U.S. to 36 cities in the region, Delta is ensuring that those customers who need to travel can do so with ease and peace of mind, knowing that the safety of our customers and our employees is Delta’s priority.”

To help customers with their travel planning in the new normal, Delta has launched an online interactive travel map tool, which concisely explains where Delta currently flies and lays out the latest travel restrictions and requirements according to destination. It also supplies a link to testing locations, which all travelers who plan on returning to the U.S. will need to investigate now that the CDC is requiring passengers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Because Brazil has remained a COVID-19 hotspot throughout the pandemic, Delta’s service to the South American country has been limited to cargo-only flights to keep supply chains intact. Now, with the broader return of service to the Brazilian market, the airline is able to provide customers with more cargo capacity for transporting essential goods, perishable products and other supplies.

The Delta Cargo division also helps to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. and has been bringing shipments of long-awaited vaccine doses into the country since December as part of the global effort to finally quash the pandemic.

For more information, visit delta.com.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Sao Paulo, Brazil

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
People walking through airport (Photo via 06photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Presidents Day Weekend Prompts Another Holiday Travel Surge

Airlines Add Service To the Mexican Caribbean

Alaska Airlines 30 Percent Off Sale for Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

United Airlines Announces New Service Between Honolulu, Orange County

JetBlue Celebrates 21st Anniversary With New Flights To Florida

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS