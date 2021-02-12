Delta Expands Service To Latin America With New Routes
February 12, 2021
Starting today, Delta Air Lines is resuming passenger flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The service will operate four times weekly aboard a Boeing 767-400 aircraft, which features new Delta One and Delta Premium Select classes.
Delta provides ready and convenient access to Delta Sky Clubs and partner lounges in JFK’s Terminal 4, where flights to GRU will depart, and in Terminal 3 in Sao Paulo. The new route also complements daily service to Sao Paulo already operating out of its Atlanta hub, creating more connection opportunities through two of the carrier’s major U.S. hubs.
"The return of Delta’s service between New York and Sao Paulo reconnects these two great cities and provides customers with a safer travel experience and superior comfort on this important route," said Luciano Macagno, Managing Director of Latin America, the Caribbean and South Florida at Delta.
“Delta’s flights between these two important markets also serve to further connect the U.S. with more of Latin America and the Caribbean. With flights from the U.S. to 36 cities in the region, Delta is ensuring that those customers who need to travel can do so with ease and peace of mind, knowing that the safety of our customers and our employees is Delta’s priority.”
To help customers with their travel planning in the new normal, Delta has launched an online interactive travel map tool, which concisely explains where Delta currently flies and lays out the latest travel restrictions and requirements according to destination. It also supplies a link to testing locations, which all travelers who plan on returning to the U.S. will need to investigate now that the CDC is requiring passengers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.
Because Brazil has remained a COVID-19 hotspot throughout the pandemic, Delta’s service to the South American country has been limited to cargo-only flights to keep supply chains intact. Now, with the broader return of service to the Brazilian market, the airline is able to provide customers with more cargo capacity for transporting essential goods, perishable products and other supplies.
The Delta Cargo division also helps to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. and has been bringing shipments of long-awaited vaccine doses into the country since December as part of the global effort to finally quash the pandemic.
