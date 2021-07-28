Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Wed July 28 2021

Frontier Airlines Adding New Routes, Expanding Service

July 28, 2021

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines announced the addition of 20 new nonstop routes and an expansion into four popular international vacation destinations.

In addition to the service to and from Antigua and Barbuda, Belize City, Liberia, Costa Rica and Turks and Caicos, Frontier also revealed it would add its seventh airport in New York state with the announcement of service from New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New Windsor.

New Routes
To celebrate the new service, the carrier is offering introductory fares starting at $25.

“Today’s announcement marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said.

“Summer 2021 has led to phenomenal growth for Frontier and this announcement of 20 new routes comes on the heels of 21 that we unveiled just last week,” Shurz continued. “Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”

Last week, Frontier announced 21 new nonstop routes, expanding its footprint in a trio of major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.

FROMTOSERVICE STARTSERVICE FREQUENCYINTRO FAREAPPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE
Denver International AirportBelize City, BelizeDec. 11, 20211x Weekly$99Saturday
Miami International AirportNew Windsor, N.Y.Nov. 2, 20213x Weekly$39Tuesday, Thursday
Orlando International AirportNew Windsor, N.Y.Oct. 25, 20214x Weekly$39Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
OrlandoBentonville, Ark.Nov. 1, 20212x Weekly$49Monday, Friday
OrlandoFort Myers, Fla.Nov. 1, 2021Daily$25Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
OrlandoHarlingen, TexasNov. 1, 20212x Weekly$59Monday, Friday
OrlandoPensacola, Fla.Nov. 1, 20213x Weekly$29Monday, Wednesday
OrlandoSioux Falls, S.D.Nov. 1, 20212x Weekly$59Monday, Friday
OrlandoMontego Bay, JamaicaNov. 2, 20213x Weekly$99Tuesday, Thursday
OrlandoNassau, The BahamasNov. 2, 20214x Weekly Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
OrlandoEl Paso, TexasNov. 3, 20212x Weekly Wednesday, Saturday
OrlandoAntigua & BarbudaDec. 4, 20211x Weekly$99Saturday
OrlandoCedar Rapids, IowaNov. 4, 20212x Weekly$59Thursday, Sunday
OrlandoFargo, N.D.Nov. 4, 20212x Weekly Thursday, Sunday
OrlandoSan Salvador, El SalvadorNov. 4, 20212x Weekly$99Thursday, Sunday
OrlandoCozumel, MexicoNov. 6, 20211x Weekly$99Saturday
OrlandoLiberia, Costa RicaNov. 11, 20212x Weekly$99Thursday, Sunday
OrlandoBelize City, BelizeDec. 11, 20211x Weekly$79Saturday
OrlandoTurks & CaicosDec. 17, 20211x Weekly$99Friday
Tampa International AirportNew Windsor, N.Y.Nov. 2, 20213x Weekly$39Tuesday, Thursday

