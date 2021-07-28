Frontier Airlines Adding New Routes, Expanding Service
July 28, 2021
Frontier Airlines announced the addition of 20 new nonstop routes and an expansion into four popular international vacation destinations.
In addition to the service to and from Antigua and Barbuda, Belize City, Liberia, Costa Rica and Turks and Caicos, Frontier also revealed it would add its seventh airport in New York state with the announcement of service from New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New Windsor.
To celebrate the new service, the carrier is offering introductory fares starting at $25.
“Today’s announcement marks one of our largest international expansions ever and we are thrilled to now offer our customers affordable service to four more popular destinations offering both sun and fun,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said.
“Summer 2021 has led to phenomenal growth for Frontier and this announcement of 20 new routes comes on the heels of 21 that we unveiled just last week,” Shurz continued. “Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”
Last week, Frontier announced 21 new nonstop routes, expanding its footprint in a trio of major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.
|FROM
|TO
|SERVICE START
|SERVICE FREQUENCY
|INTRO FARE
|APPLICABLE DAY(S) FOR INTRO FARE
|Denver International Airport
|Belize City, Belize
|Dec. 11, 2021
|1x Weekly
|$99
|Saturday
|Miami International Airport
|New Windsor, N.Y.
|Nov. 2, 2021
|3x Weekly
|$39
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Orlando International Airport
|New Windsor, N.Y.
|Oct. 25, 2021
|4x Weekly
|$39
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
|Orlando
|Bentonville, Ark.
|Nov. 1, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$49
|Monday, Friday
|Orlando
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|Nov. 1, 2021
|Daily
|$25
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
|Orlando
|Harlingen, Texas
|Nov. 1, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$59
|Monday, Friday
|Orlando
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Nov. 1, 2021
|3x Weekly
|$29
|Monday, Wednesday
|Orlando
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Nov. 1, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$59
|Monday, Friday
|Orlando
|Montego Bay, Jamaica
|Nov. 2, 2021
|3x Weekly
|$99
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Orlando
|Nassau, The Bahamas
|Nov. 2, 2021
|4x Weekly
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|Orlando
|El Paso, Texas
|Nov. 3, 2021
|2x Weekly
|Wednesday, Saturday
|Orlando
|Antigua & Barbuda
|Dec. 4, 2021
|1x Weekly
|$99
|Saturday
|Orlando
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Nov. 4, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$59
|Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|Fargo, N.D.
|Nov. 4, 2021
|2x Weekly
|Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|San Salvador, El Salvador
|Nov. 4, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$99
|Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|Cozumel, Mexico
|Nov. 6, 2021
|1x Weekly
|$99
|Saturday
|Orlando
|Liberia, Costa Rica
|Nov. 11, 2021
|2x Weekly
|$99
|Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|Belize City, Belize
|Dec. 11, 2021
|1x Weekly
|$79
|Saturday
|Orlando
|Turks & Caicos
|Dec. 17, 2021
|1x Weekly
|$99
|Friday
|Tampa International Airport
|New Windsor, N.Y.
|Nov. 2, 2021
|3x Weekly
|$39
|Tuesday, Thursday
