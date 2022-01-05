JetBlue Announces Major Leadership Change
January 05, 2022
JetBlue announced it has promoted Dave Clark to head of revenue and planning, where he will oversee the airline’s network strategy, operational planning and analysis, and sales and revenue management.
Clark will also be tasked with overseeing the carrier’s partnership portfolio—including the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines—as well as operational engineering and manpower planning.
The new head of revenue and planning will report to JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty.
“Dave’s career at JetBlue has been filled with remarkable accomplishments in our commercial organization that helped propel JetBlue forward as a leading travel brand,” Geraghty said. “Over his tenure in network planning, JetBlue became the largest carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and San Juan and firmly established itself as a leading carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America.”
“He has modernized our revenue management tools, optimized our ancillary revenue offerings and distribution strategy, and led numerous initiatives that drove JetBlue’s leading revenue performance, which has been especially critical during the pandemic,” Geraghty continued.
Clark joined the airline in May 2009 and has served as vice president of sales and revenue management since February 2017. During this time, he was responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution and corporate sales.
JetBlue said Clark also served as vice president of network planning and has been a key architect of the airline’s successful network strategy. He replaces Scott Laurence, who is departing from the company after 14 years.
