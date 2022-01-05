Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Wed January 05 2022

JetBlue Announces Major Leadership Change

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 05, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue announced it has promoted Dave Clark to head of revenue and planning, where he will oversee the airline’s network strategy, operational planning and analysis, and sales and revenue management.

Clark will also be tasked with overseeing the carrier’s partnership portfolio—including the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines—as well as operational engineering and manpower planning.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Puerto Plata Dominican Republic Dancers Dancing

Puerto Plata Tourism Expanding on Land and Sea

FOTO: Jovencitas corriendo en la Playa Imperial en San Diego, California. (Foto de Bill Chizek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Safest US Travel Destinations Right Now

Beach in Vieques Puerto Rico

Omicron Driving Caribbean Travel Protocol Changes

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando Announced Opening Date for Ice Breaker Roller...

Sunset view in Cancun, Mexico

Mexico Welcomes Over 31 Million Air Travelers Through November

The new head of revenue and planning will report to JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty.

“Dave’s career at JetBlue has been filled with remarkable accomplishments in our commercial organization that helped propel JetBlue forward as a leading travel brand,” Geraghty said. “Over his tenure in network planning, JetBlue became the largest carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and San Juan and firmly established itself as a leading carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America.”

“He has modernized our revenue management tools, optimized our ancillary revenue offerings and distribution strategy, and led numerous initiatives that drove JetBlue’s leading revenue performance, which has been especially critical during the pandemic,” Geraghty continued.

Clark joined the airline in May 2009 and has served as vice president of sales and revenue management since February 2017. During this time, he was responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution and corporate sales.

JetBlue said Clark also served as vice president of network planning and has been a key architect of the airline’s successful network strategy. He replaces Scott Laurence, who is departing from the company after 14 years.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Begins New Year With $39 Flight Sale

Mexico Welcomes Over 31 Million Air Travelers Through November

United Flight Attendant Charged With Using False Name, Identity

After Concerns From Airlines, AT&T and Verizon Agree to Delay 5G Rollout

Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Puerto rico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS