Medical Expert Explains Why Airplane Cabin Air is Clean
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood July 07, 2020
The number of travelers taking to the skies continues to rise and Delta Air Lines is working hard to ensure the safety of its passengers.
According to an interview with University of Alabama Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Dr. Michael Saag, airplanes with proper health protocols such as Delta's CareStandard are safe for travelers.
Saag said as long as passengers on board the planes are properly spaced apart and wearing masks, the risk of transmission is very low. As a result, Delta continues to block middle seats and has capped capacity at 60 percent in Main Cabin and 50 percent in First Class.
Air circulation is also important to reducing the possibility of spreading coronavirus, as Delta refreshes the air in its cabins every two-five minutes. The filtration systems on board planes remove 99.99 percent of particles.
In addition, air flows down in planes, reducing transmission of the viral infection.
“The details matter,” Saag said. “If passengers are spread apart and wearing masks, then it is very safe on an airplane.”
To reduce touchpoints for passengers, they are handed antibacterial wipes upon entering the plane to disinfect their seats and the surrounding area, as well as presented with water and snacks in a bag to avoid the need for expanded food service.
The carrier is expanding its health and safety diligence to its Delta Sky Clubs, as the airline reopens the airport facilities in Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix and San Francisco. Additional Clubs will open as travel continues to increase in the coming months.
Delta also recently resumed serving beer and wine to its first-class and Comfort+ passengers after many airlines decided to stop serving alcoholic beverages.
