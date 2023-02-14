Amtrak Provides Tips and Tricks For Busy Holiday Travel Periods
As the United States prepares for Spring Break and holiday vacations, Amtrak provided an updated list of tips and tricks to get the most out of rail travel during the busy peak holiday periods.
When demand is at its highest, Amtrak will sometimes operate schedules with additional frequencies and capacity, with some typically-unreserved trains requiring reservations in advance of travel.
The rail company offered advice to ensure a smooth trip during holiday seasons, including downloading the Amtrak app, buying tickets as soon as possible, arriving at the station early and checking train schedules.
Travelers are also advised to check capacity indicators, make sure the two bags and two carry-ons they’re permitted weigh 150 pounds or less and have all travel documents and valid photo ID ready.
Customers can connect directly with Amtrak via the app for booking and travel updates, potential delays and cancellations, and customer service needs.
In January, Amtrak announced plans to replace its overnight trains with more sustainable and efficient models, marking the first step to replace its Long Distance Network, which consists of 14 overnight routes across the United States.
Ten manufacturers submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for the network, which include current Superliner I & II, Viewliner I & II and Amfleet II railcars. These railcars take travelers from coast-to-coast onboard routes such as the California Zephyr, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief and more. The first of these 800-some railcars began service in 1979 and are reaching their end of service within the next decade.
