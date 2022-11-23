Last updated: 10:09 AM ET, Wed November 23 2022

Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Auto Train Sale

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood November 23, 2022

Sleeping car bedroom of Amtrak.
Sleeping car bedroom of Amtrak. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Amtrak announced the launch of a limited-time sale for travelers who want to skip driving on I-95 between the Northeast and Florida and bring their vehicle aboard the Auto Train.

Customers can travel in Coach for as low as $29 or a First-Class private room for as low as $229, plus the cost of a vehicle. The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Black FriYay

ALG Vacations Launches Deeper Deals Black Fri-YAY Promotion

Booking, travel, the holidays, Christmas, planning, laptop

The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui Offering Round-Trip Airfare Packages from $698

Viceroy Los Cabos

gallery icon Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Mexico's Top Resorts

Travelers riding in Coach can enjoy wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat and a large window to enjoy the view. A complimentary continental breakfast is also served before arrival.

For more privacy, a First-Class private room features priority boarding, complimentary meals and a dedicated attendant onboard. Travelers can choose a Roomette for comfortable seating for two, with newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, or they can select a Bedroom, which offers twice the space as a Roomette and more amenities.

Fares start at $229 for one traveler in a Roomette ($329 for two people) and $429 for one traveler in a Bedroom ($529 for two people). Tickets are available for purchase through November 29.

Amtrak Auto Train customers can travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet skis. This train is the only such service in the United States and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.

In September, Amtrak issued a new net zero emissions target, pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its network by 2045. The company seeks to achieve this goal by implementing renewable fuels and energy, reducing diesel fuel usage through more environmentally friendly technologies and sourcing 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Enterprise

Enterprise, National Car Rental Extend Loyalty Benefits

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Top Destinations for Car Rentals During Thanksgiving

2022 Travvy Awards Names Best Car Rental Brands

Car Rental Tips and Tricks Ahead of Holiday Travel Season

Uber on Track to Exceed Fourth Quarter Earnings Estimates

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS