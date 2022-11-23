Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Auto Train Sale
November 23, 2022
Amtrak announced the launch of a limited-time sale for travelers who want to skip driving on I-95 between the Northeast and Florida and bring their vehicle aboard the Auto Train.
Customers can travel in Coach for as low as $29 or a First-Class private room for as low as $229, plus the cost of a vehicle. The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida.
Travelers riding in Coach can enjoy wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat and a large window to enjoy the view. A complimentary continental breakfast is also served before arrival.
For more privacy, a First-Class private room features priority boarding, complimentary meals and a dedicated attendant onboard. Travelers can choose a Roomette for comfortable seating for two, with newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, or they can select a Bedroom, which offers twice the space as a Roomette and more amenities.
Fares start at $229 for one traveler in a Roomette ($329 for two people) and $429 for one traveler in a Bedroom ($529 for two people). Tickets are available for purchase through November 29.
Amtrak Auto Train customers can travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet skis. This train is the only such service in the United States and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.
In September, Amtrak issued a new net zero emissions target, pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its network by 2045. The company seeks to achieve this goal by implementing renewable fuels and energy, reducing diesel fuel usage through more environmentally friendly technologies and sourcing 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030.
