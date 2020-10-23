Hertz Unveils Free Day on Election Day Promotion
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood October 23, 2020
Hertz is lending a helping hand during election season by announcing its Free Day on Election Day promotion.
The car rental company is offering customers one day free when they reserve a car for at least two days and pick up on November 2 or 3 from participating Hertz neighborhood locations.
The Free Day on Election Day promotion was designed to help citizens in communities across the nation get to the polls despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote – especially those who need safe and reliable transportation,” Hertz executive vice president Laura Smith said. “We're happy to provide local and convenient mobility options to the communities we serve on Election Day.”
To help keep customers safe during to COVID-19 outbreak, the rental car company introduced the Hertz Gold Standard Clean program, a rigorous vehicle cleaning and sanitization process that follows CDC guidelines.
Hertz also supported communities throughout the pandemic by hosting blood drives and helping critical workforces get to and from work safely, including providing $2 million in free month-long car rentals to more than 2,000 healthcare workers in New York City.
