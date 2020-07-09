AIDA Cruises Resuming Domestic Sailings in August
July 09, 2020
Germany's leading cruise line AIDA Cruises announced it would resume sailing operations in August 2020 following an industry-wide pause in operations.
The Carnival Corporation brand revealed three of its ships would restart domestic sailings next month, with AIDAperla setting sail on August 5 from Hamburg, AIDAmar departing from Rostock-Warnemunde on August 12 and AIDAblu resuming service from Kiel on August 16.
Bookings for the AIDA voyages are now on sale.
To ensure the safest possible journey, the cruise line has worked with several global and national health authorities to develop a comprehensive set of hygiene protocols to help facilitate a phased-in return to cruise vacations.
In addition, AIDA Cruises has introduced a variety of preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards, including a digital health questionnaire, temperature screenings, social distancing guidelines, capacity limitations and more.
The onboard medical team is trained in the relevant coronavirus test procedures and treatment methods and will implement extensive processes to facilitate medical care and a safe return home for patients diagnosed with the viral infection.
The first voyages will take place with an adjusted passenger capacity and without calling at another port, but passengers can look forward to a versatile vacation program on board with the usual five-star service.
