Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Mon June 14 2021

American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Empress Resumes Pacific Northwest Service

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Claudette Covey June 14, 2021

American Empress, the Dalles, Oregon
American Empress in the Dalles, Ore. (photo via American Queen Steamboat Company)

American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Empress kicked off its Pacific Northwest season on June 14 roundtrip from Portland – with its entire roster of passengers and crew fully vaccinated.

The sailings mark the first overnight river cruises with 100 percent COVID-19-vaccinated guests and crew in the U.S., American Queen Steamboat Company said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Couple onboard Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Extends BOGO Sale, Rolls Out...

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes Much-Anticipated Return to Caribbean...

The Celebrity Millennium

Royal Caribbean Not Changing Sailing Plans Despite COVID Cases

Celebrity Millennium. cruise, ship

Two Passengers on Fully Vaccinated Cruise Test Positive for...

Passengers boarded the vessel in Spokane, Wash., the previous day. The itinerary is scheduled to call at Richland, Wash.; The Dalles, Ore.; Stevenson, Wash.; Astoria, Ore.; and Vancouver.

“Today is an important milestone for both American Queen Steamboat Company and Pacific Northwest tourism as we restart operations in the region and cruisers can once again relish the majestic beauty of the Columbia and Snake rivers,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company.

“We look forward to safely welcoming guests on board the American Empress to sail through this diverse environment and discover the communities that make it such a unique travel experience.”

In February, American Queen Steamboat Company unveiled a policy requiring all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated before sailing.

The policy takes effect fleetwide on July 1, 2021.

The new American Countess, which was christened in New Orleans, and its sister ship, American Duchess, began sailing in March 2021.

For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
MSC Splendida.

MSC Splendida Becomes Next MSC Cruises Ship to Welcome Back...

MSC Cruises

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Extends BOGO Sale, Rolls Out Paradise Premium Package

Royal Caribbean Makes Much-Anticipated Return to Caribbean Sailing

Royal Caribbean Not Changing Sailing Plans Despite COVID Cases

Two Passengers on Fully Vaccinated Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS