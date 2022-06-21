Antique Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy Gets a New Home on Carnival Celebration
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz June 21, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line’s antique Rolls Royce that’s been a permanent installation onboard the Carnival Ecstasy for thirty years has been moved to the line’s newest ship, the Carnival Celebration.
The 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon was moved from the Ecstasy last Thursday in Mobile, Alabama and is currently en route to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, where the Carnival Celebration is being constructed.
The antique car will be installed in The Gateway, a two-deck area onboard the new ship, which features a bar called The Golden Jubilee, which celebrates the cruise line’s decades at sea with memorabilia, including the antique car.
The Carnival Ecstasy is finishing its last season before retiring in October, 2022. The Carnival Celebration is the second in the line’s LNG-powered ships and will begin sailing in November from London to PortMiami.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For information on the Carnival Celebration or its itineraries, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS