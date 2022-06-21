Last updated: 11:07 AM ET, Tue June 21 2022

Antique Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy Gets a New Home on Carnival Celebration

The Rolls Royce onboard the Carnival Ecstasy. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line’s antique Rolls Royce that’s been a permanent installation onboard the Carnival Ecstasy for thirty years has been moved to the line’s newest ship, the Carnival Celebration.

The 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon was moved from the Ecstasy last Thursday in Mobile, Alabama and is currently en route to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, where the Carnival Celebration is being constructed.

The antique car will be installed in The Gateway, a two-deck area onboard the new ship, which features a bar called The Golden Jubilee, which celebrates the cruise line’s decades at sea with memorabilia, including the antique car.

The Carnival Ecstasy is finishing its last season before retiring in October, 2022. The Carnival Celebration is the second in the line’s LNG-powered ships and will begin sailing in November from London to PortMiami.

For information on the Carnival Celebration or its itineraries, please click here.

