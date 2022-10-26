Atlas’ New World Traveller Debuts With Yacht-Like Ambiance
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Theresa Norton October 26, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new 200-guest World Traveller was designed to evoke the feel of a coastal vacation home or superyacht, the company says.
Atlas took delivery of the ship, the sister to World Navigator, in Portugal earlier this month. The vessel will officially be named on Nov. 20 as it embarks on its inaugural Antarctic season. Built for expedition cruising, the 10,000-gross-ton World Traveller has 94 staterooms and six decks.
“The designers have done an amazing job of capturing the spirit and atmosphere of a high-end mega-yacht or residential estate,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “There is not a space on World Traveller that has not been touched by design.”
From rich blue-and-white fabrics to custom-made furnishings with hints of terracotta, green and slate, the ship’s décor is designed to be warm and inviting, yet sophisticated and stylish.
There are cozy nooks and many tables for two, although the spaces can be expanded to accommodate parties of six or more.
Corridors were conceptualized to create a dramatic effect before entering suites and staterooms behind navy blue, leather-clad doors.
All accommodations are ocean view; nearly 90 percent have verandas. Four Navigator Suites (466 square feet) and two Discovery Suites (445 square feet) feature two closets, TV in both the living area and bedroom, double vanities, and a separate water closet. Navigator Suites also have a bathtub. Four Journey Suites measure 382 square feet. All 10 suite verandas are furnished with sun loungers, teak chairs, and a table.
The ship’s Horizon staterooms (269 square feet) feature a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with an upper panel that slides open.
Staterooms feature a queen-size bed that can be separated, digital safe, bathrobes and slippers, hairdryer, binoculars, and a stocked refrigerator. Staterooms also include a desk with chair, while Horizon and Veranda staterooms have a sitting area with a loveseat.
Bathrooms feature mosaic-tile spa showers with rainfall and hand-held showerheads and four adjustable body jets. Bath amenities are from French brand L’Occitane de Provence. Housekeeping replenishes still and sparkling water twice daily and provides make-up and turndown service.
Suites and staterooms have TVs that provide live and on-demand television, movies, music, and audio programming, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for tablets and smartphones. The designers also placed USB ports and electric (110V and 220V) outlets throughout so guests can recharge their phone or tablet while working at the desk, relaxing in the sitting area, or lounging in bed.
